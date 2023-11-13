Trio arrested in Carlton and Langold on suspicion of drug offences after warrants executed

Four warrants have been executed in the Carlton-in-Lindrick and Langold areas of Bassetlaw as part of an ongoing investigation relating to the importation and supply of illegal drugs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The enforcement activity involved a number of proactive police teams including the Worksop criminal investigation department (CID), Bassetlaw Operation Reacher and Worksop neighbourhood policing teams, digital forensic teams, and Nottinghamshire Police’s tactical support group.

A 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Police made arrests in Carlton and Langold as part of the drugs investigation. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The enforcement activity took place on Thursday, November 9.

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“Drugs can have an incredibly harmful impact on people’s lives and on communities as a whole as they often have a knock-on effect of associated violence and criminality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’d like to reassure the public that we are determined to disrupt the illegal supply of drugs on our streets and to keep our communities safe.

"As our ongoing enforcement activity demonstrates, we won’t hesitate to take robust action to target and disrupt those suspected to be involved in this type of crime.”

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, added: “The supply of drugs and the harm they can cause to vulnerable people is a priority for my officers and we remain committed to working with our partners to target offenders and disrupt criminal activity.

“As these warrants show, we will always do all we can to protect local people and proactively root out and catch those who choose to sell harmful substances on our streets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s essential that our local communities continue to tell us about the issues in their areas – whether this relates to suspected drug offences, or other related criminal activity.

“If you have concerns about drug-related activity in your area I’d urge you to come forward and talk to us in confidence."