Trio arrested and knives seized in Worksop as police stop runaway driver

Officers arrested three suspects and recovered dangerous knives following a pursuit in Worksop.

Police were on patrol in Worksop town centre at around 8pm on Thursday, November 2, where they saw a suspected drug deal take place in Watson Road involving occupants of a car.

Officers followed the Vauxhall Astra and indicated for it to stop but the driver refused.

The car was driven dangerously, on occasions exceeding 80mph in a 30mph limit, going through red traffic lights, and performing dangerous manoeuvres.

A stinger was successfully used by the Bassetlaw operation reacher team and tactics put in place by Nottinghamshire Police’s specialist road crime unit and other East Bassetlaw officers to force the vehicle to stop.

Road crime team members worked together to box-in the car which eventually came to a stop in Briber Hill, near Blyth.

Offices arrested three occupants and seized two kitchen knives which were found in the vehicle.

A 39-year-old man was detained on suspicion of possession of a knife in a public place, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop, and possession of amphetamine.

Two women, aged 34 and 69, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife in a public place and theft of a motor vehicle.

The 34-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This was a great example of excellent police teamwork to protect the public and make our communities safer.