Tributes are continuing to be left in Killamarsh as police investigate the murders of four people. Picture by Brian Eyre.

Terri Harris, who worked as a care assistant in Dinnington, has been named locally as one of four people found dead in a property on Chandos Crescent after reports of concern for the safety of those inside a house on the street yesterday morning.

Terri, aged 35, was found dead alongside her children Lacey, 11, and John, 13, as well as Lacey’s friend Connie Dent, 11.

The children’s father, Jason Bennett, said in a heartbreaking Facebook post that the loss of his children had ‘absolutely broken’ his heart into ‘a million pieces’.

He described the children as his ‘beautiful babies’ and how he now feels ‘lost and broken’.

Jason visited the crime scene on Monday.

He was consoled and hugged after breaking down in tears close to the spot where floral tributes have been left.

Terri’s friend Claire Greensmith paid tribute to her, writing: “R.I.P to a dear friend and her babies Terri Harris. I can't believe what has happened. Stay safe hun, you and your babies.”

And others expressed their devastation over the deaths, with an old school friend saying: “I haven’t seen Terri since school. She was always a lovely person I’m so sorry.”

The youngsters were all pupils at nearby Outwood Academy City which has today closed for a period of mourning.

Police have yet to disclose the nature of the incident, but say they will be in the area “for some time.”

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and Derbyshire Constabulary say officers are not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident, which is being treated as murder.

The crime scene remains cordoned off and under police guard today.