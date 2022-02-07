Trial date for gang accused of theft of £3.5million Portland Tiara from Worksop's Welbeck Estate
A trial date has been set for the gang accused of the theft of a “national treasure” from a historic estate near Worksop.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 12:49 pm
The £3.5million Portland Tiara was stolen from the Welbeck Estate on November 20 2018.
Thieves broke into the Portland Collection Museum, at the Harley Gallery, and also allegedly stole a diamond brooch from an armoured glass display as well as the tiara.
A hearing took place at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday ahead of a trial on March 21.