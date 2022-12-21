At 4pm on Tuesday, November 29, the victim was dealing with two men on board the service who were refusing to leave the toilet.

He opened the toilet doors and one of the men began swearing at him.

Do you recognise this man?

The man then grabbed the victim by the arm and spat at him, before getting off the train at Worksop station.

Today (December 21), British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man who is believed to have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 370 of 29/11/22.