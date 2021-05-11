Train delays between Worksop and Mansfield as vehicle crashes into Derbyshire bridge

It means that trains cannot currently run between Worksop and Mansfield on the Nottingham-Mansfield-Worksop route.

Network Rail has sent out a team to inspect the damage.

East Midlands Railways said: “At present the problem could be fixed in the next two hours.

Trains are unable to run between Worksop and Mansfield.

"As soon as the problem is fixed the priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again.

"We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 6pm.”