Train delays between Worksop and Mansfield as vehicle crashes into Derbyshire bridge
A vehicle has crashed into a bridge near Creswell, triggering railway delays.
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 3:34 pm
It means that trains cannot currently run between Worksop and Mansfield on the Nottingham-Mansfield-Worksop route.
Network Rail has sent out a team to inspect the damage.
East Midlands Railways said: “At present the problem could be fixed in the next two hours.
"As soon as the problem is fixed the priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again.
"We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 6pm.”