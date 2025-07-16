Tough action continues on Worksop shoplifters continues as man and woman appear in court
Once she was recognised by the local council through CCTV walking across the town centre on July 9, Emma Caterer was stopped by Worksop response officers and arrested.
Between June 13 and July 9, Caterer, 41, was responsible for stealing a mixture of clothes, make-up and home products during five shop thefts in Worksop.
Later, on July 11, officers had more success when they arrested Tony Matkin while out on patrol, who was on their radar after being caught on shop CCTV stealing plants from Asda, Memorial Avenue, on June 25.
Both Matkin and Caterer were put before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 11.
Caterer, of Gateford Road, Worksop, pleaded guilty and was handed a conditional discharge for a year, with orders to pay back the cost of items stolen.
Matkin, of Lowtown Street, Worksop, also pleaded guilty to one count of theft.
This incident added on to Matkin’s previous offences, where the 36-year-old was found guilty of four prior shoplifting offences and one count of vagrancy across Worksop town centre.
In total, he was jailed for six months – four from his previous suspended sentence, and another two for this further offence.
Inspector Robert Harrison, of the Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team, said: “Tackling retail crime in Worksop town centre remains a top priority for us and we are determined to track down and arrest anyone who is involved in these offences.
“Shoplifting can be a serious blight on communities and will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.”