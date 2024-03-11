Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beth Burns, manager of Wetherspoon pub The Queens Hotel in Maltby and chair of Maltby Pubwatch has been given a National Pubwatch Award of Merit, which rewards individuals that have contributed to the success of pubwatch schemes.

Beth was recognised for her work to improve the safety, security and wellbeing of staff and customers in her pub and in the wider Pubwatch community as well her positive efforts to engage with the police and council.

Beth Burns, manager of The Queens Hotel in Maltby and chair of Maltby Pubwatch, said: “It is great to be recognised with this National Pubwatch Award. Partnership working with other stakeholders in the local area has really worked in bringing the community together.”

Left to right: National Pubwatch chair Steve Baker OBE, Beth Burns manager of The Queens Hotel in Maltby and chair of Maltby Pubwatch and South Yorkshire Police Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt

Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said: “We are immensely proud of Beth. She is an outstanding licensee and richly deserves her award.”

National Pubwatch chair Steve Baker said: “Beth has been spearheading a range of initiatives that have made Maltby a safer place to go out and her success in doing this through partnership working is something to be praised.”

Beth has spearheaded meetings with the local police team, also inviting Ward Councillors and the local council to discuss issues, share intelligence and propose ways to resolve challenges. Due to her efforts, violence in pubs and anti-social behaviour is on the decline and there has been an increase in footfall and families visiting venues.

The Pubwatch has also become a catalyst for community engagement, with members now fully involved with local activities to bring the community together. These include distraction events for youths on bonfire night to target and discourage poor behaviour, community walks to tackle loneliness and litter picking events to restore a feeling of pride in the area.