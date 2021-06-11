Thurcroft woman fined for fly tipping in Bassetlaw after being caught on CCTV

Nottingham Magistrates Court heard how Kimberly Bulmer of Lime Tree Avenue, Thurcroft was the registered keeper of a Renault van that was used to fly tip waste in Costhorpe on June 29 2019.

The CCTV footage showed an unidentified male removing a wheelbarrow full of waste from the vehicle and depositing it at the site.

Ms Bulmer was also present at the fly tip and the footage also shows her getting out of the van for a short while.

The CCTV footage showed an unidentified male removing a wheelbarrow full of waste from the vehicle and depositing it at the site. Ms Bulmer was also present at the fly-tip and the footage also shows her getting out of the van for a short while.

As the registered keeper of the vehicle, Ms Bulmer was legally responsible and could be found guilty of the substantive offence of fly tipping.

She pleaded guilty on the day of the trial and stated that the driver would remove rubbish and then dump the waste.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for Neighbourhoods said: “Bassetlaw residents will be rightly aggrieved that people are travelling from outside the district to try and make money by illegally fly tipping waste.

“These people don’t care about the environment, the mess they make or even the fact it’s illegal. They are just in it for the cash.

"With just under £800 to pay in fines and costs I hope they re-evaluate their career choice and realise that fly-tipping doesn’t pay.

"I’d also like to remind people to always check that if they are paying somebody to collect their rubbish that they have a valid waste carrier’s licence.

"It’s your rubbish and your responsibility.”

Ms Bulmer was fined £432 ordered to pay £343 in costs.