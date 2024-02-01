Thug jailed for ‘sickening and unprovoked’ Worksop street attack that left victim unconscious

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nigel Bradford, aged 31, knocked his victim to the ground with a single punch after asking him for a cigarette outside a shop in Lowton Street, on July 30 last year.

The attack, which was recorded on a high-definition CCTV camera, left the victim, a man in his forties, sprawled unconscious on the ground.

He was later diagnosed with a bleed on the brain, broken ribs, swelling to his face and a cut to the back of his head.

Nigel Bradford was jailed for three years for the attack. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Bradford, who was bare-chested at the time of the attack, was filmed in the minutes beforehand behaving erratically near to the scene of the crime.

After launching his unprovoked attack, he sauntered casually away from the scene before returning to his victim again.

Bradford, who was identified from the footage, has multiple previous criminal convictions and had been recalled to prison for another offence before he was questioned in Lincoln Prison.

Despite the footage clearly showing him committing the offence, Bradford denied having been at the scene and claimed another man had been responsible.

Bradford, of HMP Lincoln, later pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, Janaury 30, he was jailed for three years.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a sickening and unprovoked attack that could very easily have killed or seriously injured the victim, who was simply walking down the street.