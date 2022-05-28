Three juveniles were identified as being responsible for criminal damage to a flower display in Cavendish Walk, Bolsover on April 18.
Today (May 28), the three involved carried out unpaid work as part of a restorative justice disposal, in the company of the Bolsover policing team.
They attended Rhubarb Farm, in Nether Langwith, and started by weeding the rhubarb plot before moving onto fertilising a large area with comfrey.
A Bolsolver policing team spokesperson said: “Hopefully the hard graft they’ve done today will be a deterrent to any further offending.
“Thank you to Rhubarb Farm for letting us use their facilities.”