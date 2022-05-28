Three young offenders help out at Nether Langwith farm as part of a restorative justice programme

Three youths responsible for criminal damage have spent a day helping out the team at Rhubarb Farm in Nether Langwith.

Three juveniles were identified as being responsible for criminal damage to a flower display in Cavendish Walk, Bolsover on April 18.

Today (May 28), the three involved carried out unpaid work as part of a restorative justice disposal, in the company of the Bolsover policing team.

They attended Rhubarb Farm, in Nether Langwith, and started by weeding the rhubarb plot before moving onto fertilising a large area with comfrey.

Rhubarb Farm, in Nether Langwith, offered their facilities for three youths to carry out unpaid work in as part of a restorative justice programme.

A Bolsolver policing team spokesperson said: “Hopefully the hard graft they’ve done today will be a deterrent to any further offending.

“Thank you to Rhubarb Farm for letting us use their facilities.”

The youths weeded the rhubarb plot as part of their service.