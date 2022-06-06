Jewellery was taken during the first offence and the perpetrators of the second offence were disturbed and ran away before they could get inside.

Three men have since been charged with burglary, attempted burglary and going equipped to steal. They are:

Three men from Doncaster and Lincoln will appear in Nottingham Crown Court next month for burglary and attempted burglary.

Jake Hodgetts, aged 30, of Bentley, Doncaster

Andrew Gaskin, aged 28, of Bentley, Doncaster

Terry Platts, aged 26, of Nettleham, Lincoln

All three men appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday and were remanded into custody.

They are next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on July 1.

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary offences are deeply upsetting for victims who have their homes and lives violated. That’s why we have two teams of specialist detectives who work exclusively to investigate offenses and track down suspects.