Three men have been charged after police discovered suspected Bassetlaw 'chop shop'

Officers found a number of stripped down vans and vehicle parts after raiding a workshop in West Carr Business Park, Retford, at around 11.35pm on Sunday (March 19).

Police teams carried out a detailed investigation and three suspects are now due to appear before magistrates in relation to the incident.

Officers became suspicious after nearby residents raised their concerns.

One of the three defendants will appear before Nottingham Magistrates' Court

Shamus Gray, aged 24, of Sturgate Walk, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, has been charged with three counts of handling stolen goods and is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on April 25.

Thirty-one-year-old Gregory Perry, of no fixed abode, faces two counts of handling stolen goods and Nathan Smith, aged 37, of Theaker Avenue, Gainsborough, has been charged with one count of handling stolen goods. Both are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday March 21).

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “We take motor vehicle crime extremely seriously and treat it as a key priority in Bassetlaw because we know the impact it can have on families and individuals.

“Anyone who believes stolen cars are being handled, dismantled or used for criminal purposes in their neighbourhood should get in touch with officers.

“I am pleased we have secured these charges and the three suspects will now appear in court.

