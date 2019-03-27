Three men charged with kidnap in Retford following cannabis discovery

Three men have been charged with kidnap and producing cannabis after officers were called to a disused building in Carolgate in Retford.

Ervin Bitri (30), Klodjan Sina (33) and Kreshnik Suli (30) were arrested at the scene and were charged on Tuesday, March 26 with kidnap, false imprisonment and production of cannabis.

Carolgate.

The charges follow a report of three men assaulting and holding a 15-year-old boy against his will on March 24.

A search of the premises recovered more than 1,000 cannabis plants.

All three have been remanded into custody and will appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court today.