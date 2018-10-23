Three men arrested on suspicion of murder after Nottinghamshire collision

Police have arrested three men on suspicion of murder after a crash in Nottinghamshire.

Officers received a call at 12.30am this morning (Tuesday, October 23) reporting a collision involving a man and a car at Forest Park and Ride in Forest Fields.

A man was taken to the Queens Medical Centre, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Three men, aged 18, 23 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and the Park and Ride will remain closed while investigations continue.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 17 of October 23 2018.

