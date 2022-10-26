Police were called at around 1.15am on October 26 after the incident near Elkesley on the A1. Officers were also alerted to suspicious activity near the Marham Moor truck stop where several trailers were interfered with.

A suspect car was followed along the A1 and later pulled over near Ranby. Three men, aged 20, 28 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference. The older man was also held on suspicion of drug-driving. All three remain in police custody.

Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working hard to prevent offences against hauliers and regularly patrol the A1 area in order to deter potential offenders and reassure drivers. This was a really good bit of work by the officers involved and our investigations continue.”