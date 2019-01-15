Three men arrested after police dog tracks them to Worksop property

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a police dog tracked them to a Worksop property.

Officers received a report of a burglary at the McColl's store on High Street, Blyth, at around 1.11am today (Tuesday).

Nottinghamshire police dog Quantum

A vehicle was used to commit the offence, causing damage to the shop, but nothing was taken from the store.

A Nottinghamshire Police officer was in an unmarked police car with police dog Quantum when she became aware of the vehicle which had allegedly failed to stop for one of her colleagues in Worksop.

She arrived in the Worksop area to assist with the search for the vehicle which was found abandoned in a car park.

From there PD Quantum and the officer began to track the suspects. He followed the scent and led the officer to a location where three men, aged 27, 24 and 22, were arrested. They remain in police custody.

Nottinghamshire Police are working with colleagues at South Yorkshire Police and Derbyshire Police in investigating similar type offences that also happened overnight.

Detective Sergeant Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police's County Burglary Team, said: "These arrests were a result of a fantastic multi-force effort and the excellent work of PD Quantum and his dog handler.”