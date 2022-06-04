Three men arrested after jewellery stolen from a house near Ollerton

Three men have been arrested after jewellery stolen from a house near Ollerton was found about 20 miles away in a stolen car.

By Tim Cunningham
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 2:02 pm
Updated Saturday, 4th June 2022, 2:03 pm
Nottinghamshire Police.
Nottinghamshire Police.

Officers were called at about 4.40pm on Wednesday to reports of a burglary in Kirton Park.

Nottinghamshire police said the items were later recovered from a stolen car spotted leaving the scene and found outside a house on Styrrup Road, Harworth.

Three men, aged 26, 28 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

They remain in police custody.

The force said the car was stolen in a separate incident in South Yorkshire.

Det Sgt Georgina Gallagher said: "Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish exactly what happened in this incident."

Anyone with any information or CCTV footage has been asked to contact the force.