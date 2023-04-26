News you can trust since 1895
Three arrested in Worksop on suspicion of dealing crack cocaine

Three people have been arrested for drugs offences after police stopped a van in the Worksop area.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read

The three were all arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine after the vehicle was pulled over on April 19.

Officers from Operation Reacher and the neighbourhood policing team made the arrests after they stopped a white transit van suspected to be involved with drug dealing on Wingfield Avenue, close to Kilton Forest Golf Course, in the town.

The three occupants of the vehicle, two males aged 25 and 54 and a female aged 44 were all searched.

Three people were arrestedThree people were arrested
The search revealed 19 wraps of suspected crack cocaine as well as cash and mobile phones thought to be linked to the supply of drugs in the Worksop area.

A subsequent search of their home revealed other items linked to the supply of drugs, as well as a knuckle duster, which is now an offence to own under the Offensive Weapons Act 2019.

Inspector Hayley Crawford from Bassetlaw Neighbourhood Policing Team, said of the arrests: "This was a great stop by my team. The team are frequently out in plain clothes gathering intel and working on information coming in from the community. Drug supply in our communities ruins lives and I remain committed to tackling the issue with my teams across the district.'

Operation Reacher, which is now in its second year, balances proactive evidence led police work with strong community engagement events and programmes in order to disrupt and dismantle criminal operations around Nottinghamshire.