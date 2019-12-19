Three arrested as drugs seized from Derbyshire homes following work with Albanian police

A joint operation by Derbyshire and Albanian police has seen three people arrested in a drugs bust across two Derbyshire towns.

The arrests and charges were made possible with the help of Derbyshire Police’s specialist crime and intelligence team.

The team has links with officers from European and international police forces who can provide urgent checks in cases involving foreign nationals.

All three warrants took place on Tuesday (December 17) at addresses on Duke Street and Welbeck Street in Creswell, and on West Lea in Clowne.

A number of suspected cannabis plants were found growing at the addresses and have been seized.

Two people were arrested at properties in Clowne and Creswell.

Daniel Cela, 23, and Danjel Ibrushi, 25, both of no fixed address but originally from Albania, were questioned by officers and charged with drug supply and production offences.

They have both been remanded into custody.

A 64-year-old man from Leicester has also been arrested on suspicion of cannabis production in connection with the incidents.

He was arrested at an address in Derby and has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

PC Claire Harradine, of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, said: “We would like to thank our local community for their support and for sharing information about their suspicions to us.

“The impact that drugs and drug-related crime can have should not be underestimated and is something we take very seriously.

“This operation has seen a good result, where we have seen our local team collaborate with police officers on an international level to target crime and help safeguard the community.

“We will continue to target drug related crime to help ensure that our area is a safe place for everyone.”

If you have information about drug use in your community you should call 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or through the website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you, or someone you know, has problems with drugs or alcohol, there is help available.

The Derbyshire Recovery Partnership can offer free and confidential support to anyone struggling.

Call 0845 308 4010, or 01246 206514 from a mobile, or email info@derbyshirerecoverypartnership.co.uk.