This week's reports from the courts: the latest cases from Worksop and Bassetlaw
Hugo Lister, 20, of Dunlin Court, Worksop, admitted: drive a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention. Costs: £60. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.
Kevin Ginnever, 54, of Westminster Close, Worksop, admitted: use a handheld mobile phone / device while driving a motor vehicle on a road. Costs: £120. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £120. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.
Shauna Smith, 42, of Well Hill Drive, Harworth, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba, and use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Costs: £85. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days.
Daniel Hall, 30, of Northumbria Close, Worksop, admitted: breach a non-molestation order. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Fine: £200. Restraining order.
Ashley Wilson, 32, of Mills Way, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating. Costs: £85. Compensation: £100. Fine: £129.
Johnathon Nichols, 36, of Chichester Walk, Carlton in Lindrick, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 105 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and drive whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Community order: 12 months. Alcohol abstinence and monitoring: 120 days. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Unpaid work: 150 hours. Disqualification period: 36 months.
John Broadway, 42, of Bawtry Road, Hatfield Woodhouse, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £275. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £688.
Vera Winter, 54, of Pilgrim Close, Ranby, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £130. Disqualification period: 23 months, disqualification reduction period: 23 weeks. Fine: £326.
Nigel Wood, 44, of no fixed address, Worksop, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order, and theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 12 months. Compensation: £155.11.
Andria Popa, 29, of Netherton Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop, and theft of pedal cycle. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 300 hours. Compensation: £670.
Wojciech Bocek, 41, of Model Village, Creswell, Worksop, admitted: cultivate cannabis. Surcharge: £187. Imprisonment period: 8 months, suspended period: 12 months.