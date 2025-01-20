This week's reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district
James Neeve, 29, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop, possess a controlled drug of class B, namely 'mamba', and possess a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine. Sentence: 12 month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation course and 10 rehabilitation days. Fine: £50. Compensation: £141.
Perry Sam-Payne, 30, of Hardstaff Close, Retford, admitted: fail to co-operate with a preliminary test - motor vehicle offence. Costs: £85. Fine: £333. Driving record endorsed with 4 penalty points.
Shane Raistrick, 50, of Bramley Way, Misterton, Doncaster, admitted: assault by beating. Fine: £830. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £332.
Ashby Espin, 34, c/o Cornwall Road, Shireoaks, Worksop, admitted: vehicle interference. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48.
Gary Frew, 46, of Oak Avenue, Blidworth, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £59. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Compensation: £63.
Tristian Lowe, 24, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 43 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and without third party insurance. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months.
Lewis Clifford, 38, of Bondhay Lane, Whitwell Common, admitted: wound / inflict grievous bodily harm without intent. Sentence: 8 months. Football banning order: 6 years. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.
Nigel Wooton, 58, of Acacia Close, Worksop, found guilty: stalking without fear / alarm / distress. Costs: £620. Surcharge: £120. Fine: £300. Restraining order imposed.
Tracey Slater, 47, of Elmton Road, Creswell, admitted: theft from a shop and breach criminal behaviour order. Sentence: 32 weeks in prison. Compensation: £246.97.
Jordan Williams, 30, of Albert Road, Retford, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £133. Fine: £333. Disqualification period: 3 years, disqualification reduction period: 36 weeks.