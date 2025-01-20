This week's reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Mansfield and Nottingham.

James Neeve, 29, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop, possess a controlled drug of class B, namely 'mamba', and possess a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine. Sentence: 12 month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation course and 10 rehabilitation days. Fine: £50. Compensation: £141.

Perry Sam-Payne, 30, of Hardstaff Close, Retford, admitted: fail to co-operate with a preliminary test - motor vehicle offence. Costs: £85. Fine: £333. Driving record endorsed with 4 penalty points.

Shane Raistrick, 50, of Bramley Way, Misterton, Doncaster, admitted: assault by beating. Fine: £830. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £332.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Ashby Espin, 34, c/o Cornwall Road, Shireoaks, Worksop, admitted: vehicle interference. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48.

Gary Frew, 46, of Oak Avenue, Blidworth, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £59. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Compensation: £63.

Tristian Lowe, 24, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 43 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and without third party insurance. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months.

Lewis Clifford, 38, of Bondhay Lane, Whitwell Common, admitted: wound / inflict grievous bodily harm without intent. Sentence: 8 months. Football banning order: 6 years. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.

Nigel Wooton, 58, of Acacia Close, Worksop, found guilty: stalking without fear / alarm / distress. Costs: £620. Surcharge: £120. Fine: £300. Restraining order imposed.

Tracey Slater, 47, of Elmton Road, Creswell, admitted: theft from a shop and breach criminal behaviour order. Sentence: 32 weeks in prison. Compensation: £246.97.

Jordan Williams, 30, of Albert Road, Retford, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £133. Fine: £333. Disqualification period: 3 years, disqualification reduction period: 36 weeks.