This week's reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Georgij Judin, 63, of Fingleton, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 47 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 38 months, disqualification reduction period: 38 weeks. Fine: £450.

Billy Rixon, 26, of Duke Street, Creswell, Worksop, admitted: drive a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention. Costs: £120. Surcharge: £66. Fine: £166. Driving record endorsed with 4 penalty points.

Dean Barsley, 44, of Kingston Road, Worksop, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Fine: £40.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Wendy Harrison, 49, of no fixed abode, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage, harassment without violence, assault a constable in the execution of his / her duty, and threat to damage / destroy property. Imprisonment period: 8 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Compensation: £200. Restraining order.

Robert Michalowski, 53, of Sime Street, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 61 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, without third party insurance or a licence. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £140. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £350.

Cameron Coe, 25, of Grafton Street, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with proportion of controlled drugs above the specified limit, namely cannabis and cocaine. Disqualification period: 18 months. Fine: £750.

James Rumsey, 34, of Kilton Road, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 144 milligrams of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 milligrams. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £100. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £250.

Bobbie Burton, 36, of Sime Street, Worksop, admitted: threat to damage / destroy property. Imprisonment period: 4 months, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days.

Andrew White, 37, of Sandhill Street, Worksop, admitted: send letter / communication / article conveying indecent / offensive message, possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, and criminal damage. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 16 days. Unpaid work: 50 hours. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Compensation: £200.

Carl Peel, 35, care of Alsopp Drive, Worksop, admitted: assault a constable in the execution of his / her duty, and use violence to secure entry to premises. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Unpaid work: 40 hours. Compensation: £25. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.