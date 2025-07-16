This week's reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area
Graham Rodgers, 44, of Williams Street, Langold, Worksop, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Compensation: £50. Fine: £80.
Wayne Rodgers, 43, of Williams Street, Langold, Worksop, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Compensation: £50. Fine: £80.
Darren Hancock, 36, of Queen Elizabeth Crescent, Rhodesia, Worksop, admitted: drive whilst disqualified, and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Imprisonment period: 4 months, suspended period: 18 months. Unpaid work: 120 hours. Disqualification period: 12 months.
James Phillips, 22, of Norfolk Road, Bircotes, Doncaster, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B – cannabis, possess a controlled drug of class a – cocaine. Imprisonment period: 2 months, suspended period: 12 months. Costs: £85.
Patrick Carl, 56, of King Street, Hodthorpe, Worksop, admitted: in charge of vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, possess a controlled drug of class B – amphetamine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order end date: 20/05/2026. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Disqualification period: 12 months.
Lucas Revell, 19, of Newgate Street, Worksop, admitted: possess firework while trying to enter designated sports ground. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Football banning order: 3 years. Fine: £120.
Ian Thomas, 38, of Lowtown Street, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage, possess a controlled drug of class B – cannabinoid receptor agonists, assault a constable in the execution of his / her duty, and theft from a shop. Compensation: £142. Imprisonment period: 13 weeks, suspended period: 12 months.
Wayne Barker, 43, of no fixed abode, Worksop, theft from a shop, imprisonment period: 4 months.
Lee Daniels, 61, of Grange View, Harworth, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £187. Imprisonment period: 12 months, suspended period: 2 years. Unpaid work: 150 hours.
Liam Bradford, 31, of Edinburgh Road, Worksop, admitted: cause to be sent by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message, assault by beating, and harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. Compensation: £200. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks, suspended period: 18 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Restraining order until: 22/05/2028.
David Hancock, 36, of Monmouth Road, Worksop, admitted: fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time. Found guilty: thefts from shops. Compensation: £100. Total custodial period: 30 weeks.