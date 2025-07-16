This week's reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Here are some of the latest cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Graham Rodgers, 44, of Williams Street, Langold, Worksop, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Compensation: £50. Fine: £80.

Wayne Rodgers, 43, of Williams Street, Langold, Worksop, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Compensation: £50. Fine: £80.

Darren Hancock, 36, of Queen Elizabeth Crescent, Rhodesia, Worksop, admitted: drive whilst disqualified, and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Imprisonment period: 4 months, suspended period: 18 months. Unpaid work: 120 hours. Disqualification period: 12 months.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

James Phillips, 22, of Norfolk Road, Bircotes, Doncaster, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B – cannabis, possess a controlled drug of class a – cocaine. Imprisonment period: 2 months, suspended period: 12 months. Costs: £85.

Patrick Carl, 56, of King Street, Hodthorpe, Worksop, admitted: in charge of vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, possess a controlled drug of class B – amphetamine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order end date: 20/05/2026. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Disqualification period: 12 months.

Lucas Revell, 19, of Newgate Street, Worksop, admitted: possess firework while trying to enter designated sports ground. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Football banning order: 3 years. Fine: £120.

Ian Thomas, 38, of Lowtown Street, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage, possess a controlled drug of class B – cannabinoid receptor agonists, assault a constable in the execution of his / her duty, and theft from a shop. Compensation: £142. Imprisonment period: 13 weeks, suspended period: 12 months.

Wayne Barker, 43, of no fixed abode, Worksop, theft from a shop, imprisonment period: 4 months.

Lee Daniels, 61, of Grange View, Harworth, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £187. Imprisonment period: 12 months, suspended period: 2 years. Unpaid work: 150 hours.

Liam Bradford, 31, of Edinburgh Road, Worksop, admitted: cause to be sent by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message, assault by beating, and harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. Compensation: £200. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks, suspended period: 18 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Restraining order until: 22/05/2028.

David Hancock, 36, of Monmouth Road, Worksop, admitted: fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time. Found guilty: thefts from shops. Compensation: £100. Total custodial period: 30 weeks.