This week's reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Michelle Percy, 44, of Blyth Road, Harworth, admitted: theft from a shop. Total custodial period: 16 weeks.

William Wright, 41, of Wallingwells Lane, Carlton in Lindrick, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 12 months.

Adam Oprych, 46, of Bigsby Road, Retford, admitted: drive without due care and attention. Costs: £110. Surcharge: £215. Fine: £538. Penalty points for this offence: 6.

Jonathan Downes, 40, of no fixed abode, Worksop, admitted: breach of bail conditions. His bail was revoked.

Aaron Watkinson, 37, of Featherston Avenue, Worksop, admitted: racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment, and assault by beating. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 8 weeks, suspended period: 12 months.

Leon Glover, 40, of College Lane, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Compensation: £40.

Riley Smith, 42, of White Avenue, Langold, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop, and criminal damage. Compensation: £538.Total custodial period: 6 weeks.

Terry Rawlings, 43, of Emma Grove, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. Costs: £400. Disqualification period: 51 months. Imprisonment period: 4 weeks, suspended period: 12 months.

Archie Hayes, 19, of Kipling Close, Worksop, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a metal bar. Imprisonment period: 4 months, suspended period: 12 months.

Marcin Lukowiak, 53, of Sandhill Street, Worksop, admitted: drive without insurance, drive motor vehicle with 99 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 120 hours. Disqualification period: 42 months, disqualification reduction period: 42 weeks.

Kurtis Moore, 28, of Doncaster road, Costhorpe, admitted: drive a motor vehicle dangerously. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment Period: 24 Weeks, Suspended period: 12 Months. Disqualification period: 12 months.