This week's Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts.

Logan Smith, 19, of Hare Bell Grove, Worksop, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place. Sentence: 12 month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work. Defendant to be deprived of this property: knuckle duster. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Travis Evans, 30, of Church Street, Langold, admitted: assault by beating. Sentence: 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. Compensation: £200.

Ben Ridsdale, 34, of Fathers Gardens, Rotherham, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Imprisonment period: 9 months.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Katarzyna Halas, 45, of Mary Street, Rhodesia, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage, racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment, and assault by beating. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks, suspended period: 18 months. Alcohol abstinence and monitoring - 120 days. Programme: 31 days. 25 rehabilitation activity days. Compensation: £200.

John Rushton, 38, of no fixed address, Worksop, admitted: possess controlled drugs of class A and class B. Imprisonment period: 7 days. Costs: £85.

Kyle Childerley, 20, of St Lawrence Avenue, Bolsover, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Reason for no compensation: property recovered. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Luke Frost, 32, of Central Avenue, Worksop, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. Sentence: 12 month community order. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Fine: £100. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.

David Elliott, 48, of no fixed abode, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, admitted: theft from a shop, and handle stolen goods. Total custodial period: 26 weeks. Compensation: £400.

Jordan Evans, 27, of Asquith Road, Bentley, Doncaster, found guilty (proved in absence): handle stolen goods. Surcharge: £154. Total custodial period: 26 weeks.

Sean Humble, 46, of Denver Road, Norton, Doncaster, found guilty (proved in absence): drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80.

Tomasz Zwierzyncki, 49, of Market Street, Worksop, admitted: fail to provide specimen - person in charge of vehicle. Driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £240. Fine: £600.

Adam Cartwright, 26, of Strawberry Road, Retford, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120.

Timothy Milnes, 38, of Bowling Street, Mansfield, admitted: burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal and theft from a shop. Compensation: £15. Fine: £80. Compensation: £60.

Ian Morgan, 50, of Clare Road, Sutton, admitted: racially / religiously aggravated harassment. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £200. Compensation: £50. Fine: £500.

James Pedley, 40, of Barnes Crescent, Sutton, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a crossbow. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Total custodial period: 6 months, suspended for12 months. Drug rehabilitation non-residential: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Defendant to be deprived of this property: crossbow.

Kane Smith, 22, of Lansbury Road, Sutton, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drive a motor vehicle dangerously. Total custodial period: 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Disqualification period: 18 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.

Lewis Gething, 30, of Oakenhall Avenue, Hucknall, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 105 milligrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months. Fine: £507. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £203.

Hannah Carr, 33, of Dovedale Avenue, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely benzoylecgonine. Total custodial period: 12 weeks, suspended for 12 weeks, with 15 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualification period: 32 months. Surcharge: £154.

Ella Gaughan, 29, of Oakfield Avenue, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Compensation: £300. Total custodial period: 8 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Kyle Hollingsworth, 33, of no fixed address, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £59.82. Total custodial period: 2 weeks.

Shaun Brown, 30, of Pump Hollow Road, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: in charge of motor vehicle - alcohol level above limit. Disqualification period: 6 months, notional penalty points: 10. Fine: £246. Surcharge: £98.