This week's Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 14:14 BST

Here are some of the recent cases heard at the magistrates’ courts.

Jordan Shaw, 28, of Albert Street, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - namely mamba, and theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. Compensation: £48. Fine: £40. The drugs were forfeited and destroyed. Jordan Tilsley, 31, of Queens Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Sentence: 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. Compensation: £100. Surcharge: £114. Daniel Butterfield, 36, of Boughton Road, Worksop, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order. Sentence: 6 months, suspended for 12 months, with 10 rehabilitation activity days. Costs: £85. Mark Moore, 33, of Lanchester Gardens, Worksop, found guilty (proved in absence): drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Disqualification period: 36 months. Fine: £180. Costs: £650. Surcharge: £72. Peter Kearney, 43, of HMP Nottingham, found guilty (proved in absence): threats to kill in Retford. Sentence: 26 weeks. Costs: £650. Peter Downs, 51, of Lancastrian Way, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - namely mamba. Drugs forfeited and destroyed. Gary Ottaway, 41, of Northfield Avenue, Toll Bar, Doncaster, found guilty (proved in absence): drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £300. Surcharge: £24. Fine: £60. David Scotney, 42, of Queen Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 month community order with six months of alcohol treatment and 10 rehabilitation activity days. Compensation: £ 98.37 . Geoffrey Loverseed, 46, of no fixed address, Worksop. Admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £40. Dean Jackson, 47, of Keswick Road, Worksop, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Costs: £330. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200. Shane Cooper, 43, of Hawkins Close, Harworth, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 14 weeks in prison. Compensation: £150.

