This is why the police helicopter was flying over Worksop

A police helicopter was circling over Worksop yesterday due to concerns for a woman’s safety.

By Sam Jackson
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 4:40 pm

Residents reported seeing the Nottinghamshire Police helicopter flying over Kilton Golf Course and the surrounding area yesterday afternoon.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “The force helicopter was used after a report of concern for a woman’s safety.

The incident was brought to a safe conclusion and no-one was injured.”

A police helicopter was seen flying over Worksop. (File picture: SWNS)

Read More

Read More
Mystery solved! Child who wrote letter to Santa found in Worksop chimney has bee...