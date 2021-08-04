This is why the police helicopter was flying over Worksop
A police helicopter was circling over Worksop yesterday due to concerns for a woman’s safety.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 4:40 pm
Residents reported seeing the Nottinghamshire Police helicopter flying over Kilton Golf Course and the surrounding area yesterday afternoon.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “The force helicopter was used after a report of concern for a woman’s safety.
The incident was brought to a safe conclusion and no-one was injured.”