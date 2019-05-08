Thieves ram raided worksop industrial unit

Police are hunting thieves who ram raided their way into a Worksop industrial unit.

Officers investigating two attempted commercial burglaries in Worksop are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward.

Offenders cut through perimeter fencing before using a vehicle to ram-raid the shutter doors of two business units at the Shireoaks Network Centre industrial compound in Coach Crescent.

It’s believed to have happened at around 7pm on April 19 while the units were closed.

No items were taken but significant damage was caused to the shutter doors.

Police Constable Poppy Macky said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, including checking CCTV.

“An old style blue Ford Focus, as pictured, was caught on CCTV illegally entering the compound during the incident. This vehicle had no front number plate and a large dent in the rear right passenger’s door. It was believed to be carrying three people.

“We appreciate the image of the car isn’t clear but we’re hoping someone might recall seeing a vehicle matching this description in or around this area on 19 April 2019.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the days prior to the incident taking place.

“If you have any information please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 190 of 23 April 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”