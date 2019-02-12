These six people are wanted by police over alleged crimes in Nottinghamshire
Police want to speak to these people over alleged crimes in Nottinghamshire.
Call police on 101 with any information.
A red bicycle was stolen from Station Street, Nottingham, close to the train station, at 2.30pm on January 9.
other
An affray and shop theft took place at at Sainsbury's, in Derby Road, Nottingham, on August 26, 2018.
other
Wanted in connection with two alleged burglaries in Main Street, Norton, on January 7 and 10.
other
Wanted in connection with two alleged burglaries in Main Street, Norton, on January 7 and 10.
other
View more