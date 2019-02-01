These are the criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire in January - in pictures
These are the faces of the criminals jailed in courts in Nottinghamshire in the past month.
This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Nottinghamshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. Christian Jameson
Christian Jameson, 18, formerly of Kirkbride Court, Chilwell was jailed for 17 years for the murder of Lyrico Steede in Bulwell.