The six worst Worksop streets for violence and sexual offences

By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Jun 2024, 14:14 BST
Here are the six streets in Worksop where the highest number of violent and sexual crimes were reported to the police in March 2024.

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for March 2024.

The policing data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

These crimes include offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

In Worksop North and South jurisdiction, over 500 crimes were reported in March 2024, with more than 150 of them being violence and sexual offences.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

1. Market Street

In March 2024, five violence and sexual offences were reported on or near Market Street. Photo: Google Maps

2. Ely Close

In March 2024, there were four reported cases of violent and sexual offenses in Ely Close, Worksop. Photo: Google Maps

3. On/near Carlton Road

According to figures, four crimes categorised as violence or sexual offences were recorded near on or near Carlton Road in March. Photo: Google Maps

4. Kilton Terrace

Kilton Terrace saw three violence and sexual offences reported (on or near it) in March 2024. Photo: Google Maps

