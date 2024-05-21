The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire courts

2 . James Dyson

James Dyson, aged 26, of Market Harborough, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of a child, three counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child, and two counts of possessing extreme pornographic images. He was jailed for five years, added to the sex offenders’ register for life and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order which will tightly restrict his on-line activity and access to children in the future. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: James Dyson