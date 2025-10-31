3 . Carl Andrews

Carl Andrews, of Charles Street, Arnold, admitted rape, inciting someone to engage in sexual activity, assault by touching and three counts of making indecent images of children. He was handed an extended sentence of 13 years in jail, put on the sex offenders’ register for life, made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and issued with a restraining order banning him from ever contacting his victims. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Police