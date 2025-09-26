Offences range from serious assaults and robbery to drug dealing and rape.
1. Rogues Gallery
A gallery of criminals who have recently been jailed by courts in Nottinghamshire. (Pictures: staff and Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. Juraj Argay
Juraj Argay, 37, of Clipstone Road, Edwinstowe, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Juraj Argay
3. Michael Gibson
Michael Gibson, 26, now of HMP Nottingham, was jailed for six-and-a-half years after a jury convicted him of rape. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Michael Gibson
4. Corey Fawsitt
Corey Fawsitt, 23, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of shop theft, and two breaches of his criminal behaviour order. He was jailed for six months and ordered to pay back the costs of the items stolen. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Corey Fawsitt