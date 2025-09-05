4 . 20250807-jordan-hutchinson-soh.jpg

Jordan Hutchinson, aged 24, of Foxearth Avenue, Nottingham, was convicted of six counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault after he trial. He received an extended custodial sentence of 15 years. He was also given an indefinite restraining order, which forbids him from contacting either victim, and was added to the Sex Offenders’ Register for life. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Jordan Hutchinson