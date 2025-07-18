The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

By Tim Cunningham
Published 18th Jul 2025, 10:56 BST
A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court.

Offences range from burglary and GBH to rape and attempted murder.

A round-up of the criminals who have been jailed by Nottinghamshire courts. (Picture: staff/Nottinghamshire Police.)

1. Rogues gallery

Carl Quist, 22, of Ferry Road, Plymouth, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Nottingham Crown Court and was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison. He will then spend a further three years on licence when he's released. He was also made the subject of a restraining order banning him from any further contact with the victim. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

2. Carl Quist

Matthew Ward, 20, of Wilfred Drive, Sheffield, admitted intentional suffocation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He returned to Nottingham Crown Court to be sentenced on to 22 months in a young offenders' institution. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

3. Matthew Ward

James Porter, aged 32, of Calderdale, Nottingham, was jailed for a total of seven years after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine and heroin and possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin. Porter also admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of a Class B drug. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

4. James Porter

