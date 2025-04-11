Offences range from affray and robbery to GBH and rape.
1. Rogues gallery
A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. Dureece Smith, Christopher Gerald and Tionne Loftman
Dureece Smith, aged 27, of no fixed address, was found guilty of possessing a knife in a public place but found not guilty of affray. He was jailed for 18 months. Christopher Gerald, aged 29, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and possessing cannabis with intent to supply. Tionne Loftman, aged 23, of no fixed address, was found guilty of affray and possessing a knife in a public place. He was jailed for 27 months. (Pictures: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Mansfield Chad
3. Mohammed Moussa
Mohammed Moussa, 19, of Blundell Close, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place and was jailed for eight months. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Mansfield Chad
4. Adrian Lynch
Adrian Lynch, 47, of Corsham Gardens, Carlton, pleaded guilty to separate charges of stalking involving serious alarm/distress, harassment to put someone in fear of violence, assaulting an emergency worker, and a public order offence. He received a 20-month prison sentence and was made subject to separate restraining orders banning him from contacting either of his victims in any way. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Mansfield Chad.