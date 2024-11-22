Offences range from shoplifting and criminal damage to rape and murder.
1. Rogues gallety
A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. William Martin
William Martin, 23, of Woodhouse Court, Mansfield Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to one count causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: William Martin
3. Sally Knowles
Sally Knowles, 40, of Bentinck Close, Ollerton, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of theft, two attempted thefts, and an assault, as well as 14 separate breaches of her existing two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO). She was jailed for 10 months. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Sally Knowles
4. Nicolae Dumitru and David Moore
Nicolae Dumitru, 35, and David Moore, 27, both of no fixed address, admitted cannabis production and were jailed for 18 months apiece. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Nicolae Dumitru and David Moore