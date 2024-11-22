The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 11:36 GMT
A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court.

Offences range from shoplifting and criminal damage to rape and murder.

William Martin, 23, of Woodhouse Court, Mansfield Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to one count causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Sally Knowles, 40, of Bentinck Close, Ollerton, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of theft, two attempted thefts, and an assault, as well as 14 separate breaches of her existing two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO). She was jailed for 10 months. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Nicolae Dumitru, 35, and David Moore, 27, both of no fixed address, admitted cannabis production and were jailed for 18 months apiece. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

