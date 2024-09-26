The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

4 . Paul Smith

Paul Smith, 41, of Grimston Road, Radford, Nottingham, initially denied any wrongdoing but later pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing indecent images of children, three counts of making indecent photographs of children, possessing a prohibited image of a child, and possessing an extreme pornographic image of an animal. He was given a seven year extended prison sentence and added to the sex offenders’ register for life. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Mansfield Chad