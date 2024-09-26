The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

Offences range from cannabis dealing and burglary to child abuse and murder.
1. Shyqyri Asllani
Shyqyri Asllani, aged 29, of no fixed address, was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply and driving without insurance. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. Adrian Johnson
Adrian Johnson, 44, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to burglary and theft. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Mansfield Chad
3. Peter McGarry
Peter McGarry, 53, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby, pleaded guilty to murder and received a life sentence with a minimum custodial term of 14 years and 123 days - reflecting the time he has already spent in custody. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Mansfield Chad
4. Paul Smith
Paul Smith, 41, of Grimston Road, Radford, Nottingham, initially denied any wrongdoing but later pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing indecent images of children, three counts of making indecent photographs of children, possessing a prohibited image of a child, and possessing an extreme pornographic image of an animal. He was given a seven year extended prison sentence and added to the sex offenders’ register for life. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Mansfield Chad