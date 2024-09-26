The latest people jailed in NottinghamshireThe latest people jailed in Nottinghamshire
The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

By Tim Cunningham

Published 26th Sep 2024, 13:57 BST
A round-up of offenders who have received prison sentences at the crown and magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Offences range from cannabis dealing and burglary to child abuse and murder.

Shyqyri Asllani, aged 29, of no fixed address, was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply and driving without insurance. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

1. Shyqyri Asllani

Adrian Johnson, 44, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to burglary and theft. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

2. Adrian Johnson

Peter McGarry, 53, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby, pleaded guilty to murder and received a life sentence with a minimum custodial term of 14 years and 123 days - reflecting the time he has already spent in custody. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

3. Peter McGarry

Paul Smith, 41, of Grimston Road, Radford, Nottingham, initially denied any wrongdoing but later pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing indecent images of children, three counts of making indecent photographs of children, possessing a prohibited image of a child, and possessing an extreme pornographic image of an animal. He was given a seven year extended prison sentence and added to the sex offenders’ register for life. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

4. Paul Smith

