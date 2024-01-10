The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

News you can trust since 1895
Jayden Gorewoda, 28, formerly of Tenbury Crescent, Aspley, was jailed for 22 years after he was convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs. Jason Mility, aged 33, formerly of Longdale Road, Sherwood, was convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs. Due to a previous conviction for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, he received a life sentence with a minimum term of 14 years. Damion Martin, aged 41, formerly of Wyton Close, Sherwood, was also convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs. He was locked up for 14 years. Zak Charles, who was a child at the time of the offences but is now aged 21, was convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Charles, formerly of Bulwell, had previously been convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, conspiracy to possess ammunition without a certificate, and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, for which he was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years. For conspiring to supply Class A drugs he was given 18 months to be served consecutively – increasing his total sentence to 10 years. (Pictures: Nottinghamshire Police.)Jayden Gorewoda, 28, formerly of Tenbury Crescent, Aspley, was jailed for 22 years after he was convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs. Jason Mility, aged 33, formerly of Longdale Road, Sherwood, was convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs. Due to a previous conviction for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, he received a life sentence with a minimum term of 14 years. Damion Martin, aged 41, formerly of Wyton Close, Sherwood, was also convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs. He was locked up for 14 years. Zak Charles, who was a child at the time of the offences but is now aged 21, was convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Charles, formerly of Bulwell, had previously been convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, conspiracy to possess ammunition without a certificate, and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, for which he was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years. For conspiring to supply Class A drugs he was given 18 months to be served consecutively – increasing his total sentence to 10 years. (Pictures: Nottinghamshire Police.)
The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 10th Jan 2024, 18:56 GMT

Offences range from selling class A drugs and robbery to raping a child and murder.

Shane Green, 32, of Southwood Avenue, Sutton, was jailed for 18 months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court having earlier pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Shane Green, 32, of Southwood Avenue, Sutton, was jailed for 18 months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court having earlier pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Lee Quarless, 36, of Flintham, Newark, was jailed for three years and nine months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court having earlier pleaded guilty to burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, criminal damage and driving without a licence or insurance. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Lee Quarless, 36, of Flintham, Newark, was jailed for three years and nine months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court having earlier pleaded guilty to burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, criminal damage and driving without a licence or insurance. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Sarah Hansford, 44, formerly of Brunswick Avenue, Coalville, Leicestershire, pleaded guilty to murder, two counts of fraud by false representation, possession of a knife in a public place and attempted robbery. She was given a life sentence, and was told it will be a minimum of 22-and-a-half years until she could be considered for release. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Sarah Hansford, 44, formerly of Brunswick Avenue, Coalville, Leicestershire, pleaded guilty to murder, two counts of fraud by false representation, possession of a knife in a public place and attempted robbery. She was given a life sentence, and was told it will be a minimum of 22-and-a-half years until she could be considered for release. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Thomas Todd, 32, of HMP Nottingham, was found guilty of sexual assault and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court. He was jailed for a total of 10 years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Thomas Todd, 32, of HMP Nottingham, was found guilty of sexual assault and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court. He was jailed for a total of 10 years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

