The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

3 . Sarah Hansford

Sarah Hansford, 44, formerly of Brunswick Avenue, Coalville, Leicestershire, pleaded guilty to murder, two counts of fraud by false representation, possession of a knife in a public place and attempted robbery. She was given a life sentence, and was told it will be a minimum of 22-and-a-half years until she could be considered for release. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Sarah Hansford