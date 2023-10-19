The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

1 . William Stubbs

William Stubbs, 64, of Portland Meadows, Retford, was jailed for four-and-a-half years. He was convicted after a trial in September on seven counts of sexual assault and a further count of causing/inciting sexual activity. He was also made subject of a restraining order and must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: William Stubbs