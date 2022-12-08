A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court in November.
Offences include burglary, conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence.
1. Matthew Plimmer
Matthew Plimmer, aged 35, of Raylawn Street, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to charges of causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence, causing death by driving whilst disqualified, and driving whilst disqualified. On November 11 he was jailed for nine years and must also serve an additional three years on licence when he is released. Plimmer was previously jailed for three years for causing the death of a teenager in Hertfordshire in October 2006.
2. Delroy Melady
Delroy Melady, 44, formerly of Querneby Road, Mapperley, pleaded guilty to burglary and he was jailed for four years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on November 2.
3. Christian Evans
Christian Evans, aged 33, of Robin Hood Avenue, Warsop, was jailed for 15 months at Nottingham Crown Court, on November 9, after being convicted of dangerous driving, driving while above the limit, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop. He was also further banned from driving for five years, seven-and-a-half months.
4. Andrew Stainton
Andrew Stainton, 46 of Burringham Road, Scunthorpe, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (cannabis), possession of a Class A drug (psilocin) and possession of a Class B drug (amphetamine). He was jailed for 12 months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on November 14.
