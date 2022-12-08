1. Matthew Plimmer

Matthew Plimmer, aged 35, of Raylawn Street, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to charges of causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence, causing death by driving whilst disqualified, and driving whilst disqualified. On November 11 he was jailed for nine years and must also serve an additional three years on licence when he is released. Plimmer was previously jailed for three years for causing the death of a teenager in Hertfordshire in October 2006.

