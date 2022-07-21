Offences range from arson and robbery to GBH and converting criminal property.
Nottingham Crown Court
Photo: Mansfield Chad
Tevfik Guccuk, 41, of Houndsden Road, Southgate, London, was found guilty of five counts of converting criminal property. He was jailed for seven years.
Photo: Mansfield Chad
Sercan Evsin, 27, of Meadow Close, in Barnet, was convicted of four counts of converting criminal property. He was jailed for five years.
Photo: Mansfield Chad
Ashley Cumberpatch, 37, previously of First Avenue, Carlton, was convicted of three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, five counts of converting criminal property, and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery. He was jailed for a total of 29 years.
Photo: Mansfield Chad