The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court in the last fortnight.

By Tim Cunningham
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 2:30 pm

Offences range from arson and robbery to GBH and converting criminal property.

Nottingham Crown Court

Tevfik Guccuk, 41, of Houndsden Road, Southgate, London, was found guilty of five counts of converting criminal property. He was jailed for seven years.

Sercan Evsin, 27, of Meadow Close, in Barnet, was convicted of four counts of converting criminal property. He was jailed for five years.

Ashley Cumberpatch, 37, previously of First Avenue, Carlton, was convicted of three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, five counts of converting criminal property, and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery. He was jailed for a total of 29 years.

