Offences range from fraud and burglary to rape and firearms charges.
1. Nigel Bilsbrough mugshot.jpg
Nigel Bilsbrough, 54, of James Street, Kimberley, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison and disqualified from driving for three years on June 21.
Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. Kian Allsebrook canva.jpg
Kian Allsebrook, 20, of Selston, was found guilty of rape by a jury, following a four-day trial that finished on April 22. He was jailed for two years and three months on June 21.
Photo: Mansfield Chad
3. Armando-Hysaj.jpg
Armando Hysaj, 25, formerly of the Rushes, Mansfield Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis, and was jailed for eight months on June 22.
Photo: Mansfield Chad
4. Richard Clarke.jpg
Richard Clarke, 37, of Bestwood Road, Hucknall, admitted causing death by careless driving. On June 24 he was jailed for 24 weeks and handed a 64 week driving ban.
Photo: Mansfield Chad