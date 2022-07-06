Nottingham Crown Court.

The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court in the last fortnight.

By Tim Cunningham
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 4:37 pm

Offences range from fraud and burglary to rape and firearms charges.

1. Nigel Bilsbrough mugshot.jpg

Nigel Bilsbrough, 54, of James Street, Kimberley, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison and disqualified from driving for three years on June 21.

2. Kian Allsebrook canva.jpg

Kian Allsebrook, 20, of Selston, was found guilty of rape by a jury, following a four-day trial that finished on April 22. He was jailed for two years and three months on June 21.

3. Armando-Hysaj.jpg

Armando Hysaj, 25, formerly of the Rushes, Mansfield Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis, and was jailed for eight months on June 22.

4. Richard Clarke.jpg

Richard Clarke, 37, of Bestwood Road, Hucknall, admitted causing death by careless driving. On June 24 he was jailed for 24 weeks and handed a 64 week driving ban.

