Offences range from aggravated burglary and common assault to wounding with a knife and rape of a child.
Rowan Grant, of Melford Road, Bilborough, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and three counts of breaching a restraining order. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison on June 1, and received a renewed restraining order to run until 2025.
Durrell Hartley, 23, of Killisick Road, Arnold, was jailed for a total of eight years after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary and possession of cannabis, on June 6. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order.
Nathan Clifford, 34, of Caldbeck Walk, was locked up for eight years and four months after pleading guilty to charges of conspiring to transfer a prohibited firearm and possession of firearm ammunition when prohibited. Adrian Keeling, 36, of HMP Doncaster, was given a total prison sentence of 11 years and eight months after pleading guilty to conspiring to transfer a prohibited firearm and two years, to be served concurrently, after admitting to the possession of ammunition when prohibited. A sentence of two years and eight months was also given, to be served consecutively to his nine-year term, after Keeling pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.
Wayne Haywood, 37, of Clayfield Close, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and was jailed for eight months and made the subject of a 10-year restraining order when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on June 8.
