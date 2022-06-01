3. TrevorHawker.jpg

Trevor Hawker, aged 42, of Worksop, was found guilty of two counts of rape of a girl under 13, nine counts of assault on a girl under 13 by touching and two counts of sexual assault. He was jailed for 26 years, and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, which bans him from working with children for life and he must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.

Photo: Mansfield Chad