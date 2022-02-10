Offences range from fraud and sexual assault to robbery and arson.
Tayabb Shah, 39, formerly of Embley Road, Sherwood, and now of no fixed address, denied five counts of sexual assault but was found guilty by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court. He has been jailed for four-and-a-half years, and has been placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.
Connor Edgar, 19, of Ryton Square, Aspley, pleaded guilty to robbery, wounding without intent and dangerous driving and was sentenced to two years and eight months in a young offenders' institution.
John Kemp, aged 35, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and was jailed for three-and-a-half years. He was also handed a restraining order that will prevent him contacting his victim for the next ten years.
Samir Lushka, 25, of Woodstock Avenue, Bobbers Mill, Nottingham, was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to the production of cannabis and entering the UK without leave. He will be deported after completing his sentence.
