Kevin Castle, aged 56, of Birkin Avenue, Radcliffe-on-Trent, pleaded guilty to nine counts of fraud by false representation and one count of theft. He was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison on February 8.

The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court over the last month.

By Tim Cunningham
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 9:00 am

Offences range from fraud and sexual assault to robbery and arson.

Undefined: readMore

Message from editor, Sam Jackson: The Worksop Guardian is full of local news, features and sport plus great columnists, puzzles pages and much more. Save up to 20% off the cover price of the Worksop Guardian by taking out a print subscription by clicking here or calling 0330 123 5950 (Mon-Fri 9am-5.30pm)

1. TayabbShah.jpg

Tayabb Shah, 39, formerly of Embley Road, Sherwood, and now of no fixed address, denied five counts of sexual assault but was found guilty by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court. He has been jailed for four-and-a-half years, and has been placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales

2. Connor EDGAR.jpg

Connor Edgar, 19, of Ryton Square, Aspley, pleaded guilty to robbery, wounding without intent and dangerous driving and was sentenced to two years and eight months in a young offenders' institution.

Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales

3. John KEMP.jpg

John Kemp, aged 35, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and was jailed for three-and-a-half years. He was also handed a restraining order that will prevent him contacting his victim for the next ten years.

Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales

4. Samir Lushka.jpg

Samir Lushka, 25, of Woodstock Avenue, Bobbers Mill, Nottingham, was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to the production of cannabis and entering the UK without leave. He will be deported after completing his sentence.

Photo: Mansfield Chaf

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3