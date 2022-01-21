The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire over the last month.

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court over the last month.

By Tim Cunningham
Friday, 21st January 2022, 10:09 am

Offences range from supplying class A drugs and burglary to arson and robbery.

Alistair Cantrill, aged 23, of Huthwaite Road, Sutton, pleaded guilty to counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and two counts of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply and was jailed for three years, on January 6. He had previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance in September 2020.

Marley Blair, 39, of Duke Street, New Basford, pleaded guilty to burglary and the theft of the two cars. He was sentenced to three-and-a-half-years in prison, on January 12.

Darren Spencer, 44, of Manor Crescent, Kirkby, was sentenced to 10 months in prison, on January 11, after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary.

Reuben Woolley, 38, of Helston Drive, Bilborough, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for arson, causing actual bodily harm and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, on January 7.

