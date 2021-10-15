The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

Offences range from rape and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
1. Raheeb Ibrahim
Raheeb Ibrahim, 25, of Redhill Lodge Drive, Redhill, pleaded guilty to stalking with fear of violence, assault by beating, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and possessing cannabis. He was jailed for two-and-a-half years on October 8.
Photo: Notts Police
2. Mark Reap
Mark Reap, 45, formerly of Bath Street, Ilkeston, admitted five counts of rape and two of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. On October 8 he was sentenced to 24 years in prison. He was also added to the sexual offenders’ register for life and was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will tightly control his behaviour once he is released.
Photo: Notts Police
3. Carl Potter
Carl Potter, aged 33, of Raleigh Street, the Arboretum, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to one count of breaching a sexual harm prevention order. On September 30 he was jailed for two years.
Photo: Notts Police
4. Michael McDonnell.jpg
Michael McDonnell, 40, pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm following an incident in Balderton, Newark, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, on September 29.
Photo: Notts Police