The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

2. Mark Reap

Mark Reap, 45, formerly of Bath Street, Ilkeston, admitted five counts of rape and two of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. On October 8 he was sentenced to 24 years in prison. He was also added to the sexual offenders’ register for life and was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will tightly control his behaviour once he is released.

Photo: Notts Police